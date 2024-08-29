The actress collaborated with the brand to encourage consumers to kickstart their healthy-lifestyle journey in their latest commercial.

SOFIT, India's plant-based drink brand from Hershey India Pvt Ltd., a part of The Hershey Company, has unveiled its new digital film promoting SOFIT Almond drink featuring brand ambassador and fitness icon Disha Patani. The film highlights Disha's personal fitness mantra and reinforces SOFIT's proposition that 'Fit is Fab'. Through Disha's workout routine, the brand intends to inspire consumers to embrace their own path towards health and wellness and make SOFIT Almond drink their preferred choice in this journey.

The film opens with Disha Patani receiving texts from her massive fanbase, asking for her diet regime, fitness tips, favorite exercises and more. As she gets ready for her workout, her phone buzzes continuously with questions and compliments. Following a diverse range of workouts, Disha heads to her fridge and grabs SOFIT Almond Drink. She is shown relishing it and then reveals that incorporating SOFIT Almond Drink in her daily diet helps her stay fit from the inside and fabulous on the outside. The film concludes with the director calling "cut", but Disha continues to savour her drink, showcasing her genuine love for SOFIT Almond Drink.

Speaking about the film, Disha Patani said, "As someone deeply passionate about fitness, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is incredibly important to me. That's why I am always look on the lookout for products that truly make a difference in my life and fitness journey. SOFIT Almond Drink easily fits into and enhances my wellness routines, whether it's after workouts or morning runs, or when I simply need something nutritious during a busy schedule."

Commenting on the new film, Luigi Mirri, General Manager, Hershey India & APAC shared, "For Hershey India, SOFIT is a brand of strategic importance, representing our commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle. Consumers are prioritizing their health more than ever and the demand for plant-based beverages and their numerous health benefits is on the rise. As the market leader in the dairy-alternative milk category, we are excited to unveil the new film featuring our brand ambassador Disha Patani, further solidifying our leadership and strengthening our market position."

SOFIT is a delicious plant-based drink including Almond drink and Soya drink, and comes in indulgent and exciting flavors. The almond drink comes in Unsweetened and Chocolate flavor. The soya drink comes in four flavors - Chocolate, Vanilla, Naturally Sugar Free and Kesar Pista.

