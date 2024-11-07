comscore
Varun Dhawan Goes Naked for Scene in *Citadel: Honey Bunny

Varun Dhawan Goes Naked for Scene in *Citadel: Honey Bunny

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The slick action-packed show, Citadel: Honey Bunny was released today, Thursday, November 7, on Amazon Prime Video and has generated considerable excitement due to the cast, subject and association of Raj and DK, that is, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, of The Family Man fame, as directors. Viewers who’ll start streaming the show will be pleasantly surprised to see Varun Dhawan pushing the envelope like never before.

Varun Dhawan Goes Naked for Scene in *Citadel: Honey Bunny

For a scene in the first episode, Varun Dhawan goes completely naked. The shot is brief but his butt can be seen. This is the first time that the rising actor has done something of this sort.

Besides Varun Dhawan, Citadel: Honey Bunny also stars Samantha in the lead role. The other actors in the show are Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar and Simran. Kashvi Majumundar plays Honey and Bunny’s daughter Nadia. Interestingly, Nadia also grows up to be a spy like his parents. Her adult version is played by Priyanka Chopra in the show named Citadel.

At the trailer launch of Citadel: Honey Bunny, Varun Dhawan said, “Our series start way before the first Citadel begins. We are set in the 90s. This is almost the way everything began and will determine how the future instalments will play out. We are starting afresh and did not have any references to look up to because we are in the 90s. So, we don’t even have all the crazy gadgets that are available today. And, we had to rely a lot on the things that were built in the 90s.”

