Actor Rajkummar Rao is embarking on a new path in the film industry as he, along with his wife Patralekhaa, prepares to produce a feature film. This untitled project will be helmed by director Vivek Daschaudhary, who served as an assistant director on the popular web series Guns & Gulaabs (2023). The film, marking Daschaudhary’s feature directorial debut, is expected to start production in January 2025.

Rajkummar has long considered expanding his creative scope beyond acting. After witnessing the phenomenal success of Stree 2, he felt it was the ideal moment to take on production, with Patralekhaa playing a key role in driving the decision. A report by Mid-Day quoted an insider saying, “Raj has been passionate about exploring different dimensions of filmmaking. It was Patralekhaa’s idea that they graduate to production, and after Stree 2’s smashing success, he felt it was the perfect time to dive in.”

Vivek Daschaudhary to Helm the Untitled Project

Rao and Patralekhaa’s maiden production will showcase Vivek Daschaudhary’s directorial vision, an emerging talent with whom the couple shares a strong creative synergy. Daschaudhary’s fresh cinematic perspective deeply resonated with the duo, aligning with their ambition to spotlight unconventional and meaningful stories. According to a source involved with the project, “It’s an unconventional drama. Raj and Vivek both have a deep respect for meaningful stories and want to bring such narratives to the fore. While Raj and Patralekhaa have multiple productions in the works, this will be the first to roll in January.”

A New Era for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

With this step into production, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa underscore their commitment to championing novel voices and authentic stories in Indian cinema. The untitled project is expected to be a direct-to-web release on Netflix.

