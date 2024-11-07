comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 07.11.2024 | 10:38 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Pushpa 2 – The Rule Kanguva Baby John Jaat
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa venture into film production with directorial debut of Vivek Daschaudhary: Report 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa venture into film production with directorial debut of Vivek Daschaudhary: Report 

en Bollywood News Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa venture into film production with directorial debut of Vivek Daschaudhary: Report 
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Rajkummar Rao is embarking on a new path in the film industry as he, along with his wife Patralekhaa, prepares to produce a feature film. This untitled project will be helmed by director Vivek Daschaudhary, who served as an assistant director on the popular web series Guns & Gulaabs (2023). The film, marking Daschaudhary’s feature directorial debut, is expected to start production in January 2025.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa venture into film production with directorial debut of Vivek Daschaudhary: Report 

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa venture into film production with directorial debut of Vivek Daschaudhary: Report 

Rajkummar has long considered expanding his creative scope beyond acting. After witnessing the phenomenal success of Stree 2, he felt it was the ideal moment to take on production, with Patralekhaa playing a key role in driving the decision. A report by Mid-Day quoted an insider saying, “Raj has been passionate about exploring different dimensions of filmmaking. It was Patralekhaa’s idea that they graduate to production, and after Stree 2’s smashing success, he felt it was the perfect time to dive in.”

Vivek Daschaudhary to Helm the Untitled Project

Rao and Patralekhaa’s maiden production will showcase Vivek Daschaudhary’s directorial vision, an emerging talent with whom the couple shares a strong creative synergy. Daschaudhary’s fresh cinematic perspective deeply resonated with the duo, aligning with their ambition to spotlight unconventional and meaningful stories. According to a source involved with the project, “It’s an unconventional drama. Raj and Vivek both have a deep respect for meaningful stories and want to bring such narratives to the fore. While Raj and Patralekhaa have multiple productions in the works, this will be the first to roll in January.”

A New Era for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

With this step into production, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa underscore their commitment to championing novel voices and authentic stories in Indian cinema. The untitled project is expected to be a direct-to-web release on Netflix.

Also Read: SCOOP: Rajkummar Rao raises his remuneration to Rs 5 crores

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

The Sabarmati Report Trailer: Vikrant Massey…

The Sabarmati Report Trailer Launch: Vikrant…

Salman Khan's security beefed up by Mumbai…

Jio Studios unveils new logo; Jyoti…

EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar confirms Ranbir…

Rupali Ganguly’s step-daughter Esha Verma…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification