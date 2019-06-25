Bollywood Hungama
Varun Dhawan denies rumours about tying the knot with Natasha Dalal in December

BySubhash K. Jha

Excitable portals have a way of jumping the gun, even when it comes to very private affairs such as marriages. On Monday, we all woke up to the reports of Varun Dhawan tying the knot with his steady girlfriend Natasha Dalaal. This was the zillionth time that this celebrity couple was being married off in the imagination of the entertainment media.

Varun Dhawan denies rumours about tying the knot with Natasha Dalal in December

But this time it was different. The report also gave  out the month, venue and even the wedding planners for the alleged December wedding. When contacted Varun Dhawan, he laughed and denied the report, “It’s just not true. I am tired of denying these reports over and over again.”

Adds Varun’s father David Dhawan, “I know everybody is eager to see Varun married. So am I. We all in the family would be happy when he gets married. ‘Shaadi hogi khoob dhoom-dhaam se’. But  let’s not make up dates and venues for the wedding. We will officially announce the wedding with all the details when it happens.”

Also Read: WATCH: Varun Dhawan sneaks out on a lunch date with Natasha Dalal!

Tags :

