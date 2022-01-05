Actress Vanessa Kirby will now be seen as Empress Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon in Kitbag, the historical drama for Apple that begins production this spring.

According to Deadline, Kirby will replace Jodie Comer, who exited the project over scheduling. Her representatives are negotiating a deal for Kirby, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for her gut-wrenching performance in Pieces of a Woman.

Scripted by Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress.

Scott and Kevin Walsh are producing for Scott Free. Scott planned to direct the film and reunite with Gladiator star Phoenix in October 2020, along with Apple Studios’ committed to finance and produce the project.

On the work front, Vanessa Kirby earned her first Oscar nomination this year for her role as Martha, a Boston woman struggling to endure the loss of a child in Pieces of a Woman, starring in the Kornél Mundruczó Netflix film alongside Shia LaBeouf and Ellen Burstyn. The BAFTA Award winner, who has also notched nominations at the Emmys, Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and SAG Awards, is otherwise best known for her portrayal of Princess Margaret in the first and second seasons of Netflix’s The Crown.

Vanessa Kirby was tapped over the summer to star alongside Anthony Hopkins, Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in The Son—Florian Zeller’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning debut feature, The Father. She will also soon star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the survival thriller Suddenly from A Prophet scribe Thomas Bidegain, and reprise her role as The White Widow in the seventh and eighth installments of the Mission Impossible franchise, to which she was first introduced via 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

She will next be seen in Adam Leon’s Italian Studies, a Magnolia Pictures drama which she also exec produced, which is slated for release in theaters and on demand on January 14.

