comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.01.2022 | 11:31 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Vanessa Kirby replaces Jodie Comer in Ridley Scott’s historical drama Kitbag starring Joaquin Phoenix

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Vanessa Kirby will now be seen as Empress Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon in Kitbag, the historical drama for Apple that begins production this spring.

Vanessa Kirby replaces Jodie Comer in Ridley Scott's historical drama Kitbag starring Joaquin Phoenix

According to Deadline, Kirby will replace Jodie Comer, who exited the project over scheduling. Her representatives are negotiating a deal for Kirby, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for her gut-wrenching performance in Pieces of a Woman.

Scripted by Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress.

Scott and Kevin Walsh are producing for Scott Free. Scott planned to direct the film and reunite with Gladiator star Phoenix in October 2020, along with Apple Studios’ committed to finance and produce the project.

On the work front, Vanessa Kirby earned her first Oscar nomination this year for her role as Martha, a Boston woman struggling to endure the loss of a child in Pieces of a Woman, starring in the Kornél Mundruczó Netflix film alongside Shia LaBeouf and Ellen Burstyn. The BAFTA Award winner, who has also notched nominations at the Emmys, Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and SAG Awards, is otherwise best known for her portrayal of Princess Margaret in the first and second seasons of Netflix’s The Crown.

Vanessa Kirby was tapped over the summer to star alongside Anthony Hopkins, Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in The Son—Florian Zeller’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning debut feature, The Father. She will also soon star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the survival thriller Suddenly from A Prophet scribe Thomas Bidegain, and reprise her role as The White Widow in the seventh and eighth installments of the Mission Impossible franchise, to which she was first introduced via 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

She will next be seen in Adam Leon’s Italian Studies, a Magnolia Pictures drama which she also exec produced, which is slated for release in theaters and on demand on January 14.

Also Read: BAFTA 2021 BEST DRESSED: Priyanka Chopra, Vanessa Kirby, Leslie Odom Jr, Phoebe Dynevor steal the limelight

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Chris Evans set to produce and star as Gene…

Ranvir Shorey's son tests negative for…

Sonu Nigam, his wife, and son test positive…

BREAKING: Ajith Kumar's much awaited action…

Sonu Sood distributes 1000 bicycles to…

Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother Kim Fernandez…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification