Vanesa perfumes ropes in Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Success has its own essence and no one can own it more than Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress made pregnancy fun and fearless and took motherhood to an all new level. Currently, the actress is preparing for her big role in Karan Johar’s Takht. And for Kareena, it’s all in the preparation. Today, she is a brand Kareena. A super successful woman who has worked hard for her foothold in the industry. And that’s why Vanesa has asked her to be the face of its perfume.

Vanesa Body Deodorants, the premium fragrance brand, recently launched its new TVC featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. It released around women’s day and TVC celebrates womanhood, self-love and confidence. Kareena adds oomphs with her confidence and charm in the glamourous TVC.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Karan Johar directorial Takht. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. It is set for 2020 release.

