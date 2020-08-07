Abhishek Kapoor, the celebrated director of successful films like Rock On!!, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, and Ayushmann Khurrana, the poster boy of content cinema in India, have joined hands for the first time to do a progressive love story that will touch your hearts. The film-maker has now signed the gorgeous Vaani Kapoor as Ayushmann’s love interest in this yet-untitled film that is set to start its shooting schedule in October.

Abhishek says, “I thought Vaani was fabulous in Befikre. She’s beautiful and a very committed actor. I am looking forward to having her and Ayushmann on set. I believe their combo will be electrifying.”

Vaani Kapoor says "It’s a lovely heart-rendering film. I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films this feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision. Ayushman is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I’m only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story."

Abhishek had earlier maintained that his progressive love story will be a total entertainer. He had also said that audiences, who would naturally expect something unique and new from Ayushmann and him, will be satiated watching this soul-stirring romance. Ayushmann plays a Cross-Functional Athlete in the film and he will have to go through a big physical transformation for the same.

Ayushmann, whose choice of cinema has given birth to a genre in Hindi movies called ‘The Ayushmann Khurrana Genre’, had told earlier, “I’m supremely excited about the physical transformation that I will have to undergo. It will present me in an all-new avatar. I have never looked like this on-screen and I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it.”

