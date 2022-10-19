After back-to-back character posters that introduced Uunchai’s star cast, the trailer was unveiled on Tuesday, October 18. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, and produced by his home production Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, Uunchai will be in theatres in November. At the trailer launch, Barjatya revealed that Salman Khan wanted to be a part of the film.

Uunchai Trailer Launch: Salman Khan wanted to be a part of the film but Sooraj Barjatya said ‘No’

“When I was making this, Salman asked me, ‘Sooraj what are you making?’ then, ‘Why are you going to the hills?’ Then he also told me, ‘I can do this film!’ I said no! Because we all know he can climb mountains. But I needed people who can look as if they can’t,” the filmmaker said at the trailer launch on Tuesday.

Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan's relationship go way back as Khan debuted as a lead actor in Rajshri Productions' Maine Pyar Kiya. He went onto star in Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

Talking about moving away from his lavish family-centric films, Sooraj Barjatya said, “Honestly speaking, this is the first time I’m making a film like this. In 2016, writer Sunil told me the film's subject was about four friends, all 65 plus. It was a humorous story about their mission to trek to the Everest base camp. He called it death, but when I heard it, I found it like life. The subject didn’t leave me. In the pandemic, when we were going through our challenges, I decided to take my biggest challenge. If you see the trailer, there’s no marriage, no functions. I tried to put temples though.”

The backbone of Uunchai’s story is friendship. It is a film that promises to celebrate emotion, relationships and age, Uunchai is headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra, with special performances by Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi. Uunchai is slated to be released on November 11, 2022.

More Pages: Uunchai Box Office Collection

