Shemaroo Entertainment, one of India’s leading Media and Entertainment companies, has collaborated with Indian Media Entertainment Network (IMEN) to reimagine the 90s laugh-riot, Anil Kapoor – Madhuri Dixit – Hema Malini starrer Jamai Raja. It was 32 years back on October 19, 1990, when the movie first hit the cinemas and the on-screen chemistry of Anil – Madhuri along with the tough mother-in-law portrayed aptly by legendary Hema Malini awed the audiences. On this auspicious occasion, the decision to reignite the magic of the plot with a more relevant script and screenplay was taken by Shemaroo and IMEN. The cast and crew of the film are yet to be finalized.

EXCLUSIVE: Shemaroo and Squad director Nilesh Sahay to produce a reimagined version of Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit-Hema Malini starrer Jamai Raja

Shemaroo Entertainment, which is celebrating its 60th year of entertaining India, has a huge content repository of more than 400 IPs with several classics as well. The organization is looking to modernize old content by giving it a more relevant touch with youth connect. Jamai Raja, the massively famous comic drama, is the first step in this direction. IMEN, who has expertise in action films, will adapt the screenplay to make it a fun-action pact movie.

Hiren Gada, the CEO, of Shemaroo Entertainment, said, "We have been the pioneers in innovating newer methods to entertain India. It is imperative to keep evolving with the trends of the industry. Our first move in reintroducing old content to the contemporary audience is our partnership with IMEN for Jamai Raja. They have proven expertise and the right acumen to develop enjoyable content and reinvent the classic on such a large scale."

Nilesh Sahay, CEO, of IMEN, said, “The majority of content consumed internationally is the action genre. It is our duty to produce the best action content for people to enjoy as a company that specializes in that genre. Shemaroo has long been associated with family entertainment, so I'm thrilled to collaborate with them to deliver Jamai Raja, a large-scale action entertainer that will make people laugh hysterically and cry a little bit, in theatres. The movie will be produced in a big way, and I am sure the viewers will love it."

