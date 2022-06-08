comscore

Urmila Matondkar roped in as a judge alongside Remo D’souza for the upcoming season of DID Super Moms

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Zee TV is all set to launch the 3rd edition of its popular non-fiction property – DID Super Moms. Urmila Matondkar will be seen judging the show alongside Remo D’souza, giving an exciting chance to all the Super Moms to showcase their talent on this platform and achieve their dreams in the world of dance. Urmila, with her effortless grace and dazzling charisma in several cult songs ranging from 'Tanha Tanha' to 'Chhamma Chhamma' and Kambakht Ishq, has won several hearts over the years.

On judging DID Supermoms, Urmila shares, “I am coming back to a reality show on a Hindi GEC after 15 years and I am extremely excited about this new journey with DID Super Moms. I am really happy being a part of this show as it gives opportunities to women who are looking forward to following their passion and achieving their dreams in the world of dance. For me, this show is a beautiful way of celebrating womanhood n that’s why it’s special. I am looking forward to judging this show alongside Remo D’souza and witnessing some wonderful performances by this season’s Super Moms.”

While the judges are kicked about the new season of DID Super Moms, auditions have already started across the country. While online auditions have been a huge hit, on-ground auditions also took place in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Guwahati and it saw fantastic participation by some really talented Super Moms.

ALSO READ: Urmila Matondkar tests positive for Covid-19

