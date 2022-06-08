Stranger Things season 5 will reportedly feature a time jump to address the main stars’ advancing ages, as the show co-creator Ross Duffer reveals.

Stranger Things 4 creators tease an unavoidable time jump in the final season of the series

"I'm not sure we're ready to say yet a start date for shooting," co-creator Matt Duffer shared in a recent chat with TVLine. "But a lot of it is pretty well mapped out.” After a nearly three-year hiatus, Stranger Things season 4 returned to Netflix in May 2022. While only six months are said to have passed between seasons 3 and 4, but the characters have clearly had significant growth spurts after production of season 4 was delayed due to Covid-19.

“We learn a lot every time we make a [season]," he explained, noting that plans could shift before or during production. "We've learned a lot just working with all of our new actors and the ones that we've worked with for a long time over this year [making season 4], so I'm sure it'll change a little bit from that outline."

Addressing the main stars’ advancing ages and how quickly the young leads are growing up, Ross said, "I'm sure we will do a time jump. Ideally, we'd have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that. So these are all discussions we're going to have with our writers when we start the room up."

He continued, "Believe it or not, we're still working on season 4. We're trying to finish the final two episodes, they're so massive." As noted by People tabloid, it was previously reported that the season 4 finale clocks in at nearly two and a half hours. While the delays for season 4 were quite a hassle for creators and audiences alike, the show is certainly trying to make up for lost time considering the runtime of episodes in season 4.

Stranger Things 4: Part 1, which premiered on May 27, is currently streaming on Netflix with episodes 8 and 9 to drop on July 1.

