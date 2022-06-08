The latest season of Stranger Things has been one of the most awaited ones. Now, with the release of its Season 4, it has taken the internet by storm. The premiere of the first seven episodes of Stranger Things Season 4, marked Netflix’s biggest premiere weekend ever. The show soared up to get 287 million hours of viewing in just three days.

Stranger Things 4 soars to No. 3 as Netflix’s most popular TV

According to a report by Variety, after the fourth season’s first week of availability, the show continued to bag the position of Netflix’s third most popular English-language TV season ever! The Netflix algorithm goes by calculating a list based on viewership during a title’s first 28 days of availability which means the Stranger Things Season 4 still has 18 days to drive itself even higher up the chart. The total viewing of all four seasons made Stranger Things the third series ever to garner over 5 billion minutes viewed in a single week, according to Nielsen, which excludes viewing on mobile devices or in foreign countries.

The previous record was held by the second season of Bridgerton, which had 251.74 million hours of viewing over its first full week on the streaming service, from March 28 to April 3. With 571.76 million hours viewed in one week, the South Korean drama, Squid Game still retains the overall record for most-watched show on Netflix among both English-language and non-English-language titles.

The first season of the Duffer brothers' science fiction series returned to the Top 10 the week before Season 4, and the second and third seasons joined on the list just last week. That trend continued through this week, with season 1 taking second place after 75.1 hours of viewing between May 30 and June 6. Season 2 came in third with 58.3 million hours watched, while Season 3 came in fourth with 47.4 million hours. During the viewing period, Stranger Things was seen for a total of 515.8 million hours.

The last two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 (Vol. 2) are set to premiere on July 1.

