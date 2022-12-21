comscore

Kangana Ranaut reacts to reports about Emergency allowed to be shot in Parliament:  “It’s fake news”

Bollywood News

Recently, it was reported that Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency will be shot in the premises of the Parliament.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Over the past few months, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has managed to remain in the headlines for various reasons, especially for her upcoming film Emergency. Recently, several media reports stated that Kangana has written a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, requesting to allow her crew to shoot some portions of her film Emergency inside the Parliament. As speculation is making rounds on the internet that the civic body has given her permission, the actress took to her verified social media handle to refute the reports.

On Tuesday, the Queen actress shared an Instagram post on her story. It read, “First time ever a movie is allowed to shoot in parliament, a small segment of Emergency movie will shoot soon in parliament.” Reacting to the same, Ranaut wrote, “That's not true it's a fake news.”

For the unversed, a report by PTI stated that in her letter, Kangana has requested that she be allowed to shoot the film based on the Emergency inside the Parliament premises. The report further added that private entities are not granted permission for shooting or recording any sort of videography inside the Parliament premises normally. However, it can be a different case for any official or government work. It is worth mentioning here that state broadcasters Doordarshan and Sansad TV are among the only ones allowed to shoot programmes or events inside the Parliament

Coming back to the forthcoming film, Emergency will be headlined by Kangana Ranaut, as mentioned earlier. In addition, she will also direct and produce the film. Kangana will be seen playing the role of the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming political drama. The ensemble star cast of the film will also feature Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles. Currently, Ranaut is shooting for the last leg of the film in Mumbai.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut seeks permission to shoot Emergency in Parliament; nod unlikely

More Pages: Emergency Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

