The Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff starrer Ram Lakhan was one of the most iconic and epic sagas of the ’90s. Along with the Subhash Ghai directorial, the duo collaborated on numerous projects, including the highly acclaimed Parinda. It’s been quite long since Jackie and Anil have shared the screen space. However, it seems the wait will finally be over as their reunion is on the cards.

Ram Lakhan stars Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor to reunite for an Anees Bazmee directorial

If a report by Pinkvilla is something to go by, then they are in talks with Subhash Ghai for an out-and-out comedy titled Chor Police. A source told the portal, “It’s a comic caper with Anil Kapoor playing a character from the family of thieves aka. Chor and Jackie Shroff are the ones from a family of cops aka. Police. The duo has a very dynamic chemistry in the film, with both characters having opposite traits.” In addition, the report stated that Jackie and Anil feel that this is a script that actually warrants their reunion.

Giving further details of the upcoming project, the source asserted, “It’s written by Anees Bazmee and Pattu Parekh. It’s an out-and-out comedy around the families of cops and thieves. The talks are on with Ravi Jadhav coming on board as the director. The film is at the moment in the nascent stage, but everything should fall in place by early next year. While the script is locked, the director and logistics of actors are being worked upon.”

Before signing off, the source said, “It’s a typical Anees Bazmee film, which has cops, thieves, families and a love story. The other actors in the cast too will be locked soon. There will be a studio partner too.” As per the report, Subhash Ghai will be producing the film.

However, it is worth mentioning that neither the actors nor the makers have made any official announcement of the same.

Also Read: 15 Years of Welcome: Anil Kapoor talks about his "iconic" character Majnu bhai; says, "I didn’t feel like I was acting"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.