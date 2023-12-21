Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, held a special screening of Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. It was attended by parliamentarians, defence officers, armed forces veterans, and their families. The screening was held in Delhi on Tuesday.

Union minister hosts special screening of Sam Bahadur for MPs, defence officers

Post the screening, Rajeev, in a conversation with ANI, heaped praises on the film. He asserted, “This movie portrays the life of India's greatest war General, Sam Manekshaw, and his inspiring journey. It provides insights into how he was treated by Pt. Nehru's Defence Minister, Krishna Menon and how he was a soldier's soldier, representing the values and ethos of our armed forces - I believe every young Indian should know the story of this legend.”

Some glimpses from the special screening of #SamBahadur yesterday. Thanking everyone who took time off from their busy schedules and came to watch the story of one of the greatest military heroes and bravest sons of India.#SamManekshaw pic.twitter.com/FIuFwsgacH — Rajeev Chandrasekhar ???????? (@Rajeev_GoI) December 20, 2023

Speaking of the film, Sam Bahadur is a biographical war drama film based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. He led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, it also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others.

Despite facing a clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Sam Bahadur did decent business at the box office. It has collected Rs 103.97 crores worldwide.

Also Read: Sam Bahadur Worldwide Box Office: Becomes Vicky Kaushal’s 2nd consecutive Rs. 100 crores grosser

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.