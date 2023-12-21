comscore
Last Updated 21.12.2023 | 5:13 PM IST

Union minister hosts special screening of Sam Bahadur for MPs, defence officers

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Union minister hosts special screening of Sam Bahadur for MPs, defence officers

The screening was held in Delhi on Tuesday. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, held a special screening of Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. It was attended by parliamentarians, defence officers, armed forces veterans, and their families. The screening was held in Delhi on Tuesday. 

Post the screening, Rajeev, in a conversation with ANI, heaped praises on the film. He asserted, “This movie portrays the life of India's greatest war General, Sam Manekshaw, and his inspiring journey. It provides insights into how he was treated by Pt. Nehru's Defence Minister, Krishna Menon and how he was a soldier's soldier, representing the values and ethos of our armed forces - I believe every young Indian should know the story of this legend.”

Speaking of the film, Sam Bahadur is a biographical war drama film based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. He led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, it also stars  Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others. 

Despite facing a clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Sam Bahadur did decent business at the box office. It has collected Rs 103.97 crores worldwide. 

Also Read: Sam Bahadur Worldwide Box Office: Becomes Vicky Kaushal’s 2nd consecutive Rs. 100 crores grosser

