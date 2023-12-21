The latest Bisleri ad film will also feature Deepika Padukone grooving to a snappy and modern take on the iconic song ‘Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba’.

Bisleri, India's leading mineral water brand, has roped in Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as its first-ever global brand ambassador in the new campaign Bisleri #DrinkItUp. The campaign is a fresh and never-seen-before take on hydration infusing excitement and fun. The ad film showcases Padukone grooving to a snappy and modern take on the iconic song ‘Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba’ while relishing the pure refreshment of the original beverage, 'water.'

Deepika Padukone becomes the brand ambassador of Bisleri

Commenting on getting onboard Deepika Padukone as the brand ambassador, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, said, "Bisleri is synonymous with hydration. Our new campaign Bisleri #DrinkItUp is embracing the fun and excitement of visualising hydration in an iconic style with Ms. Deepika Padukone for the first time ever. We are thrilled to have Ms Padukone as our first global brand ambassador as her work and values align with our brand philosophy. With her we are able to show our brand evolving with modern times. We are confident that everyone will love this campaign and enjoy hydrating with Bisleri."

Deepika Padukone, known for her versatility as an actor and her commitment to excellence, expressed her enthusiasm as the global ambassador of Bisleri, "I am delighted to be associated with a brand as iconic as Bisleri. I have always believed in the importance of hydration as a key step in our commitment to a healthy lifestyle and overall wellbeing and the Bisleri #DrinkItUp campaign celebrates just that.”

Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, adds, “The Bisleri #DrinkItUp campaign is a significant step to contemporize the brand, increase brand love and have exciting conversations with our consumers.”

The Bisleri #DrinkItUp campaign has been shot by Nirvana Films and directed by Prakash Verma. The integrated campaign will be promoted across various platforms, including television, digital, Out-of-Home media, delivery vehicles, influencer engagement, OTT platforms, and much more. Padukone will also be part of all Bisleri product packaging.

