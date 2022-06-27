Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar performed at the annual Mumbai Police event, Umang 2022, which was held on Sunday. The team of Umang had asked Akshay to perform with any Bollywood actress, but he decided to perform with the real-life female cops.

Umang 2022: Akshay Kumar performs with female cops on his hit songs at annual Mumbai Police event

Akshay Kumar performed on all his hit songs with the female police officers. This is a sweet gesture from the actor toward the Mumbai Police. The actor, who played a cop in Sooryavanshi, received loud cheers from the audience at the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was most recently in Samrat Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar. The actor will next star in Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. He has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Gorkha, Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mission Cinderella with Rakul Preet Singh, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.

