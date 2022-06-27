comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.06.2022 | 3:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jugjugg Jeeyo Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Samrat Prithviraj Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

Umang 2022: Akshay Kumar performs with female cops on his hit songs at annual Mumbai Police event

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar performed at the annual Mumbai Police event, Umang 2022, which was held on Sunday. The team of Umang had asked Akshay to perform with any Bollywood actress, but he decided to perform with the real-life female cops.

Umang 2022: Akshay Kumar performs with female cops on his hit songs at annual Mumbai Police event

Umang 2022: Akshay Kumar performs with female cops on his hit songs at annual Mumbai Police event

 

Akshay Kumar performed on all his hit songs with the female police officers. This is a sweet gesture from the actor toward the Mumbai Police. The actor, who played a cop in Sooryavanshi, received loud cheers from the audience at the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was most recently in Samrat Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar. The actor will next star in Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. He has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Gorkha, Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mission Cinderella with Rakul Preet Singh, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.

ALSO READ: Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films greenlights six new films starring Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and others!

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Phone Bhoot logo unveiled; Release date of…

First look: Posters of Ek Villain Returns…

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films greenlights six…

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy;…

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting first…

DID L'il Masters judges Sonali Bendre, Mouni…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification