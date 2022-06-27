South Korean musician Youngjae of GOT7 is not dating a soloist. His agency Sublime Artist Agency responded to the dating rumors with singer LOVEY by denying it.

Sublime Artist Agency denies GOT7’s Youngjae’s dating rumours with singer Lovey – “The two are colleagues”

As reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, on June 27, a media outlet reported that GOT7 member Youngjae and solo artist LOVEY are in a relationship. They worked together on GOT7’s recent song ‘Drive Me To The Moon,’ and Youngjae featured on LOVEY’s song ‘hurry’ last year.

LOVEY reportedly also attended GOT7’s fanmeeting-concert on May 22. However, Youngjae’s agency denied the rumors, issuing an official statement. “Hello. This is Sublime. This is an official statement regarding the dating rumors involving our agency’s artist Youngjae,” the statement began.

“First of all, we inform you that Youngjae’s dating rumors are not true,” the statement continued. The two are colleagues in music, and as they participated in each other’s albums, they are cheering on each other’s activities. We will continue to try our best to interact with fans through better content in the future. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Youngjae recently made his comeback as a solo artist with the release of his second mini album SUGAR back on June 21. Following the release of his new album, the artist announced June 27 his plans for a 2022 mini concert called SUGAR around Asia.

