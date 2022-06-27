Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films is getting back into action with full force post the pandemic. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Dinesh Vijan has greenlit as many as six new films in a range of genres for 2022–23 release. All these yet unannounced movies will be content-driven dramas made on tight budgets and will star actors such as John Abraham, Shraddha Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Ayushmann Khurrana among others.

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films greenlights six new films starring Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and others!

Revealing the lucrative lineup of Maddock Films, a source close to the development informed Bollywood Hungama, “Dinesh Vijan is scaling up his production lineup and has planned to roll at least six new films this year. This is in addition to his already announced films such as Bhediya, Tehran, and the yet-untitled Laxman Utekar film with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. There’s so much going on at Maddock Films right now, and the energy level out there is at an all-time high. You’ll soon hear multiple announcements coming out of Maddock Films, and mind you, it’s all very exciting."

The sources revealed that the company has already started shooting for two new films. One is the recently announced as Sector 36, a crime-thriller based on the Nithari serial murder that stars Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead, while the other is a female-oriented story that features Huma Qureshi and one more young actress. Come next month and John Abraham’s geo-political thriller Tehran will also start filming in the United Kingdom, eyeing a release in the first quarter of 2023. Vijan has also signed Vaani Kapoor for a social-comedy film, titled Sarvagunn Sampanna, which will see her playing a porn star look-alike fighting for her integrity in society. The Shonali Rattan Deshmukh-directed film will begin production in August.

Dinesh Vijan has then lined up a thriller film, titled Teacher’s Day, with Tabu headlining the cast. Mikhil Musale, who made his Bollywood debut with Vijan’s Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China, is directing this film that sees the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress playing the role of a teacher for the first time in her three-decade career. The film will begin production in mid-August in Pune, and Vijan will begin work on the highly anticipated Stree prequel soon after. Shraddha Kapoor returns to tell the backstory of the girl who came to Stree and the complications she brought along, in this new part, titled Munjha. Marathi filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar will direct this new film in Vijan’s horror-comedy cinematic universe.

These confirmed projects aside, Dinesh Vijan is working on several more films and is in talks with actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rakul Preet, Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, and Tara Sutaria, among others. The producer has also signed Akshay Kumar for an action-based thrilling drama set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force, which will go on floors in the first quarter of next year. They are also doing a comedy-thriller with Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal, which is shot and ready and will soon be released on an OTT platform. Laxman Utekar is also directing one more film for the banner, however, the details of that are not known as yet. They are also working on the adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s best-selling novel, Club You to Death.

In addition to all these feature films, Maddock Films has also lined up two web series for the coming year. While the Amazon Prime series, Jee Karda is a coming-of-age show that delves into the lives of a close-knit group of seven childhood friends, trying to steer their way through adulthood, and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, and Hussain Dalal in the lead, its Disney+ Hotstar series Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine which is a crime-thriller revolving around women working in the drug business. Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia play the leads in this Homi Adajania-directed show.

