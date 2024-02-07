Aditya Chopra, the head of Yash Raj Films, has continuously demonstrated his penchant for discovering the country's brightest talents. He has given India two of the biggest stars of our generation, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh, who have captivated everyone with their brilliance. He is now grooming Ahaan Panday, whom he feels has the potential to become one of India's top actors. Ahaan was signed as a YRF Talent about five years back to go through intense training programmes devised personally by Aditya Chopra so that he is shaped to his best ability before he signs a big film from the banner. Ahaan’s wait to be on the big screen is over now as it has been confirmed information that he will star in YRF & Mohit Suri’s young love story!

Ahaan Panday to star in Mohit Suri’s young love story for Yash Raj Films

“Ahaan has been shaped by Aditya Chopra personally for years. He has been kept under wraps by YRF so that he can focus on bettering his craft. To the industry, Ahaan Pandey’s launch is by far the biggest debut by a youngster in the Hindi film industry in years and YRF is showing its intent to create a star out of him. The massive project that he has been signed on for is the Mohit Suri love story!” informs a trade source.

The source adds, “Ahaan was introduced to Mohit Suri so that the director could assess if he was the right actor to headline his film and be the quintessential romantic hero. Ahaan worked under Mohit’s supervision and floored him with his auditions and multiple screen tests! Mohit wanted a fresh, young boy who had the charisma to be a hero on the big screen and he is supremely excited about Ahaan’s potential!”

Yash Raj Films is creatively collaborating with Mohit Suri (Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain), considered the master of the romantic genre due to his towering hits. This is the first film produced by the company’s CEO Akshaye Widhani. Aditya Chopra, who is the creative force at YRF, is empowering Akshaye Widhani & his leadership team to build creative partnerships with the most brilliant minds in the Hindi film industry.

The yet-untitled film is set to go on floors later this year!

