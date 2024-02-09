comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 09.02.2024 | 12:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Karan Johar announces Lakshya starrer Kill to release in theatres on July 5, 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Karan Johar announces Lakshya starrer Kill to release in theatres on July 5, 2024

en Bollywood News Karan Johar announces Lakshya starrer Kill to release in theatres on July 5, 2024

The full-fledged action flick made its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival as a Midnight Madness selection.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The much-awaited film Kill marks the Bollywood debut of Lakshay, under Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta's Dharma Production and Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain's Sikhya Entertainment. And the film is set to unleash in the theatres on July 5, 2024. The announcement was made on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Karan Johar announces Lakshya Lalwani starrer Kill to release in theatres on July 5, 2024

Karan Johar announces Lakshya starrer Kill to release in theatres on July 5, 2024

Karan Johar took to social media to share the poster and wrote, "Blood. Blood. And blood! We are unleashing this beast of a film to you - #Kill in theatres on 5th July 2024 in India."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the film, star-crossed lovers Tulika (Maniktala) and Amrit (Lakshya) find their clandestine relationship jeopardized after Tulika’s family whisks her aboard the Rajdhani Express bound for New Delhi for an arranged marriage. But commandos, Amrit and his friend are far from willing to let fate dictate their story. They embark on a “rescue” mission that becomes a gory adventure. Blurring the lines between duty and emotion as every twist of the track could mean life or death, Kill is expected to paint a portrait of how far a man can go in love to rewrite his destiny.

Kill is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain for Sikhya Entertainment. Starring Lakshya alongside Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, the full-fledged action flick made its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival as a Midnight Madness selection.

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) has acquired the North American and U.K. rights to Kill. This deal marks the first time wherein an Indian production has partnered with a Hollywood studio on a theatrical release in North America and the U.K. for a mainstream Hindi language film.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After debut with action-packed Kill, Lakshya to feature in Dharma Productions’ big-budget film next

More Pages: Kill Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

REVEALED: Janhvi Kapoor has a special…

Janhvi Kapoor's 2024 slate includes…

Kartik Aaryan to appear in Neha Dhupia's…

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Yeh Jawaani Hai…

Aditya Dhar breaks silence on putting The…

Zindagi announces Bilal Abbas Khan – Sarah…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification