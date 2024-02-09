The much-awaited film Kill marks the Bollywood debut of Lakshay, under Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta's Dharma Production and Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain's Sikhya Entertainment. And the film is set to unleash in the theatres on July 5, 2024. The announcement was made on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Karan Johar took to social media to share the poster and wrote, "Blood. Blood. And blood! We are unleashing this beast of a film to you - #Kill in theatres on 5th July 2024 in India."

In the film, star-crossed lovers Tulika (Maniktala) and Amrit (Lakshya) find their clandestine relationship jeopardized after Tulika’s family whisks her aboard the Rajdhani Express bound for New Delhi for an arranged marriage. But commandos, Amrit and his friend are far from willing to let fate dictate their story. They embark on a “rescue” mission that becomes a gory adventure. Blurring the lines between duty and emotion as every twist of the track could mean life or death, Kill is expected to paint a portrait of how far a man can go in love to rewrite his destiny.

Kill is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain for Sikhya Entertainment. Starring Lakshya alongside Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, the full-fledged action flick made its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival as a Midnight Madness selection.

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) has acquired the North American and U.K. rights to Kill. This deal marks the first time wherein an Indian production has partnered with a Hollywood studio on a theatrical release in North America and the U.K. for a mainstream Hindi language film.

