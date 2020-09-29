Bollywood Hungama

Adnan Khan posts the last of his script for Ishq Subhan Allah, marking an end to the show

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Adnan Khan and Eisha Singh starrer Ishq Subhan Allah was rumoured to go off-air after it witnessed a drop in the TRP post-lockdown. However, the channel required a little more time to get the replacement show ready and with Eisha Singh’s comeback on the show, the fans had insisted on a happy ending for the lead characters Zara and Kabeer. Even though Eisha Singh had agreed to return on the show, her part was going to be of a limited period considering her prior commitments.

While no one from the channel had confirmed the show going off-air, Adnan Khan took to his Instagram to share a sneak-peek of his script, confirming the rumours. The show will soon be going off-air and the actors are wrapping their shoot as well. With a heavy heart, Adnan Khan posted the picture with Zara and Kabeer’s name highlighted in the script. Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

The end.

A post shared by Adnan Khan (@adnan_a_khan) on

Well, the fans are surely going to miss watching Zara and Kabeer’s chemistry on screen.

Also Read: Ishq Subhan Allah’s Adnan Khan looks unrecognizable in his new avatar!

