Adnan Khan and Eisha Singh starrer Ishq Subhan Allah was rumoured to go off-air after it witnessed a drop in the TRP post-lockdown. However, the channel required a little more time to get the replacement show ready and with Eisha Singh’s comeback on the show, the fans had insisted on a happy ending for the lead characters Zara and Kabeer. Even though Eisha Singh had agreed to return on the show, her part was going to be of a limited period considering her prior commitments.

While no one from the channel had confirmed the show going off-air, Adnan Khan took to his Instagram to share a sneak-peek of his script, confirming the rumours. The show will soon be going off-air and the actors are wrapping their shoot as well. With a heavy heart, Adnan Khan posted the picture with Zara and Kabeer’s name highlighted in the script. Take a look at it.

Well, the fans are surely going to miss watching Zara and Kabeer’s chemistry on screen.

