Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.08.2019 | 5:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar share pictures from their school days, highlight women education

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Social media challenges have become a thing lately to promote social causes. Now, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has shared a picture from her school days to make a point about the importance of education of women. The author spoke about how two out of five girls still do not complete school.  She further nominated Sonam Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, and Akshay Kumar to share their school memories and take the cause further.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar share pictures from their school days, highlight women education

 

Sharing the picture, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Growing up, as you can see, not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher (why? why? why?) but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman,” she wrote, adding, “2/5 girls still don’t complete school. Let’s ask #WhyTheGap with @savethechildren_india to give every girl #TheRightStart – I nominate @sonamkapoor @tahirakashyap @akshaykumar to take this further by sharing their school memories.”

Twinkle Khanna began working as an actor in Hindi films. However, she gave up the profession after doing some 13 odd films. Khanna is now a celebrated author. She followed her passion for writing and published her first book Mrs Funnybones in 2015. She, later on, published her books Pyjamas are forgiving and the Legends of Lakshmi Prasad.

Twinkle Khanna’s husband and actor Akshay Kumar accepted the challenge and posted a picture from his childhood where he can be seen sitting on a cycle. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Growing up I was always inclined towards sports and my mother would ensure I got nutritious home-cooked meals to fuel my passion. But it’s a privilege that millions of street children do not have access to. 11,72,604 children in India can’t afford even a single meal a day! It’s time to ask #WhyTheGap with @savethechildren_india.

He further nominated his Mission Mangal co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sonakshi Sinha to share their school memory.

Twinkle is the ‘artist ambassador’ for a non-profit organisation, Save The Children India, which promotes adolescent health and menstrual hygiene. During one of her interviews, the author had said that the most gratifying part of her journey is that no one calls her a star child or a superstar’s wife anymore.

Also Read:  Akshay Kumar used one of Twinkle Khanna’s statements in Mission Mangal

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Mission Mangal Box Office Collections -…

Box Office - Mr. Consistent Akshay Kumar…

Bollywood celebrities mourn the loss of…

Mission Mangal Box Office: The Akshay Kumar…

Mission Mangal Box Office Collections:…

Mission Mangal Box Office Collections - The…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification