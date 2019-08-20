Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar share pictures from their school days, highlight women education

Social media challenges have become a thing lately to promote social causes. Now, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has shared a picture from her school days to make a point about the importance of education of women. The author spoke about how two out of five girls still do not complete school. She further nominated Sonam Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, and Akshay Kumar to share their school memories and take the cause further.

Sharing the picture, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Growing up, as you can see, not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher (why? why? why?) but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman,” she wrote, adding, “2/5 girls still don’t complete school. Let’s ask #WhyTheGap with @savethechildren_india to give every girl #TheRightStart – I nominate @sonamkapoor @tahirakashyap @akshaykumar to take this further by sharing their school memories.”

Twinkle Khanna began working as an actor in Hindi films. However, she gave up the profession after doing some 13 odd films. Khanna is now a celebrated author. She followed her passion for writing and published her first book Mrs Funnybones in 2015. She, later on, published her books Pyjamas are forgiving and the Legends of Lakshmi Prasad.

Twinkle Khanna’s husband and actor Akshay Kumar accepted the challenge and posted a picture from his childhood where he can be seen sitting on a cycle. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Growing up I was always inclined towards sports and my mother would ensure I got nutritious home-cooked meals to fuel my passion. But it’s a privilege that millions of street children do not have access to. 11,72,604 children in India can’t afford even a single meal a day! It’s time to ask #WhyTheGap with @savethechildren_india.

He further nominated his Mission Mangal co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sonakshi Sinha to share their school memory.

Twinkle is the ‘artist ambassador’ for a non-profit organisation, Save The Children India, which promotes adolescent health and menstrual hygiene. During one of her interviews, the author had said that the most gratifying part of her journey is that no one calls her a star child or a superstar’s wife anymore.

