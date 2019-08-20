Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.08.2019 | 5:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Kapil Sharma responds after being accused of speaking ill of women

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is popular for a certain kind of comedy and also for his share of controversies. Sharma is currently the host of one of the top-rated comedy show on Indian television. Several A-list celebrities grace his show before the release of their films.

Kapil Sharma responds after being accused of speaking ill of women

However, a Twitter user called out at Kapil Sharma for speaking ill of women on his show. The user who appears to be a woman also tagged Sony TV and asked to boycott Kapil Sharma and his show.

The user was actually reacting to another user who was asking another Twitterati to refrain from writing ill about women. The said Twitterati had posted lines which he claims had been said by Kapil Sharma.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma clarified by replying to the women’s tweet and said that he never said anything to demean women. He wrote, “Dear sister, I wish you checked the facts before reacting. Those words were not mine. God bless you.”

Kapil Sharma has in the past been in a controversy after he got into an argument with a female journalist on Twitter.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: “Salman Khan offered me Dabangg while I was working as an audience manager”- Sonakshi Sinha

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ajay Devgn starrer football film finally…

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja addresses the Kashmir…

Taapsee Pannu names Kangana Ranaut as an…

"Would like you to see another truth about…

R Madhavan shuts a troll down for her hate…

Taapsee Pannu’s spat with Rangoli Chandel…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification