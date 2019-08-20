Kapil Sharma responds after being accused of speaking ill of women

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is popular for a certain kind of comedy and also for his share of controversies. Sharma is currently the host of one of the top-rated comedy show on Indian television. Several A-list celebrities grace his show before the release of their films.

However, a Twitter user called out at Kapil Sharma for speaking ill of women on his show. The user who appears to be a woman also tagged Sony TV and asked to boycott Kapil Sharma and his show.

The user was actually reacting to another user who was asking another Twitterati to refrain from writing ill about women. The said Twitterati had posted lines which he claims had been said by Kapil Sharma.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma clarified by replying to the women’s tweet and said that he never said anything to demean women. He wrote, “Dear sister, I wish you checked the facts before reacting. Those words were not mine. God bless you.”

Dear sister, काश आप रीऐक्ट करने से पहले facts चेक कर लेतीं। वो शब्द मेरे नहीं थे। बाक़ी राम जी सब ठीक करेंगे ???? धन्यवाद https://t.co/mxl8km2o7Y — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 19, 2019

Kapil Sharma has in the past been in a controversy after he got into an argument with a female journalist on Twitter.

