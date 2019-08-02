Akshay Kumar used one of Twinkle Khanna’s statements in Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of his movie, Mission Mangal, based on one of the biggest missions carried out by the members of Indian Space Research Organization. The movie’s trailer is being enjoyed and loved by all and with less than two weeks left for the release, Akshay Kumar spoke about the film in one of his recent interviews. He spoke in detail about the film and spoke about how he took one of Twinkle Khanna’s statements and used it in the film.

He said that one of the main messages that they’re trying to portray with this film is that women are not just equal, but they’re also more powerful than men. He recalled when Mangalyaan happened, his wife said that the mission was successful because it is abbreviated as MOM (Mars Orbiter Mission), had it been called DAD, it would still be on earth. Akshay revealed that he has used this line in the film and wishes that the parents will take their kids to watch the film.

Mission Mangal also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi among the others and is slated to release on August 15.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar is all set to reunite with his Mission Mangal director, Jagan Shakti for the remake of A R Murgadoss’ Kaththi

More Pages: Mission Mangal Box Office Collection