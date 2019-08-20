Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.08.2019 | 4:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Is Varun Dhawan getting married in November?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Although both Varun Dhawan and his father David Dhawan have very clearly told me that there are no marriage plans this year for Varun, friends of the young actor have been told to keep themselves unoccupied for the wedding in November this year.

Is Varun Dhawan getting married in November

A close friend of the family tells me, “It’s definitely a November wedding for Varun and his girlfriend Natasha. In fact the two families are quietly preparing for the occasion. Varun’s mother and Natasha’s mother have been shopping for months for the wedding.”

According to this source, the secrecy around the wedding is to avoid questions on the date and destination of the wedding. “It is likely to be a destination wedding outside India for a handpicked selected list of invitees, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai,” reveals the source.

Also Read: Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan shares his look while wishing his dad David Dhawan on his birthday

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan’s mother gives the mahurat clap…

Varun Dhawan blasts a troll who criticized…

WOAH! Shabana Azmi to work with Steven…

MLA demands Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor,…

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt join Arjun Kapoor's…

Milind Deora REACTS after an MLA claims…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification