Is Varun Dhawan getting married in November?

Although both Varun Dhawan and his father David Dhawan have very clearly told me that there are no marriage plans this year for Varun, friends of the young actor have been told to keep themselves unoccupied for the wedding in November this year.

A close friend of the family tells me, “It’s definitely a November wedding for Varun and his girlfriend Natasha. In fact the two families are quietly preparing for the occasion. Varun’s mother and Natasha’s mother have been shopping for months for the wedding.”

According to this source, the secrecy around the wedding is to avoid questions on the date and destination of the wedding. “It is likely to be a destination wedding outside India for a handpicked selected list of invitees, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai,” reveals the source.