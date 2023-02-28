Samantha Ruth Prabhu is going through a lot these days, right from her upcoming projects to her health. For those not in the know, the actress revealed at the end of last year about her struggle while dealing with Myositis. If this wasn’t enough, she just went through some more pain. Samantha recently got bruised on the sets of her upcoming project Citadel.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets bruises while shooting action scenes in Citadel, see picture

Her character in the Amazon Prime Video show requires her to perform a lot of action and stunt sequences. While shooting one such scene today, Samantha got bruised on her hands. She shared a picture of her condition on her Instagram story and wrote, “Perks of action.”

Citadel is the Indian version of Russo Brothers’ international action show of the same name and on the same platform. It will see Samantha teaming up with Varun Dhawan in the latter’s first web series. The Indian version is helmed by Raj and DK, who have previously worked with Samantha in the second season of their celebrated show The Family Man. The director duo are currently enjoying the rave reviews for their latest web show Farzi, which stars Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna and Amol Palekar.

The international version of Citadel stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra and Stanley Tucci. The first glimpse of the show was out just yesterday.

Sharing her excitement on joining the show, Samantha had recently said, “When Prime Video and Raj & DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is a homecoming for me. The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. I am also looking forward to be working with Varun for the first time, on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you’re around him.”

