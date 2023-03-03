Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is all set to release on the big screen on March 8, 2023. The film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate. The rom-com is clocked at 159.59 minutes (2 hours, 39 min, 59 sec). While the first half will be one-hour-nine-minutes-thirty-nine-seconds long, the second half is one-hour-thirty-minute-and-twenty-seconds long. On the other hand, the makers will open advance booking for the forthcoming film in India on March 5, which is three days before the release.

Earlier, it was reported that the makers of the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer were contemplating releasing the film on Tuesday, March 7, instead of Wednesday, March 8. However, later, a source close to the development clarified to us that the prepone plans have been dropped. “There is no change in the plan. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will release on March 8, as originally scheduled,” told the source.

The source further added, “A lot of last-minute prep is going on with the film and the makers feared that releasing a day earlier might add a lot of stress to the already overworked team. Moreover, even internationally, the plan was locked for March 8. Hence, a decision was taken to release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar on March 8.”

Speaking of the ensemble star cast of the film, besides Shraddha and Ranbir, it also features Dimple Kapadia. Meanwhile, Anubhav Singh Bassi and producer Boney Kapoor will make their full-fledged acting debut with this Luv Ranjan directorial.

