Ira Sone opens up about her character of Nidhi Hinduja, who is expected to cause more drama as Arjun’s ex-fiancee.

Zee TV’s popular show, Kundali Bhagya, is known for its interesting twists and turns to its viewers. Shakti Arora, who plays the role of Arjun Suryavanshi in the show, has turned out to be the reason behind several ups and downs in Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and the Luthra family’s life. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how after a lot of drama, finally Preeta and Arjun got married. But the drama has not ended here as this new chapter of their life will also bring in loads of drama in the show, especially with the entry of Nidhi Hinduja, Arjun’s ex- fiancée played by Ira Sone.

Ira Sone to enter Kundali Bhagya as Anjali’s sister; returns to small screen after seven years

#Preejun fans were ecstatic to see their favourite pair finally married. However, viewers will witness a blast from the past that will turn the world upside down for Preeta and Arjun with the entry of Nidhi. Ira Sone will be seen essaying the role of Nidhi Hinduja, who is also the sister of Anjali Hinduja (Sonal Vengurlekar). And now, Nidhi has come to Mumbai to sort out the misunderstandings and differences with Arjun.

Ira Sone is excited about being a part of Kundali Bhagya as she is returning to television after 7 long years. Talking about it, Ira Sone said, “Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and being a part of it is a huge honour in itself. I am really happy to be back on television after 7 years and that too with such a big hit show on TV. I’m playing the character of Nidhi, a positive and caring girl. She is madly in love with Arjun and always does what is best for him. It is a challenging role and I truly hope the audience enjoys watching me on screen once again in this fresh and new avatar.”

While Ira is overjoyed to enter the show, it will be interesting to watch what happens when Nidhi sees Arjun and Preeta together! Kundali Bhagya airs from Monday to Sunday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

Also Read: Shraddha Arya flaunts onscreen baby bump; hints at the upcoming leap in Kundali Bhagya with Shakti Arora

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.