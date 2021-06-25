Bollywood Hungama

Scarlett Johansson to produce Disney film Tower of Terror

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson, popularly known as Black Widow in Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to produce a new Disney project Tower of Terror.

According to Deadline, Scarlett Johansson will be producing the film Tower of Terror inspired by the classic Disney ride, which Toy Story 4 helmer Josh Cooley is scripting. The plot details are kept under wraps. It remains to be seen whether the actress will star in the film or not. But, she will produce the project through her company, These Pictures, alongside Jonathan Lia.

The Disney project will take off after the release of the upcoming film Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the fantasy adventure film is set to be released on July 30.

On the professional front, Scarlett Johansson is gearing for her upcoming film Black Widow, co-starring Florence Pugh.

Also Read: Kate Herron on Tom Hiddleston’s Loki being MCU’s first bisexual character – “I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full”

