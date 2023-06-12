The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha: Kajol is forced to take charge of her family and independence as she gets caught in this twisted game of love, law, and betrayal

Disney+ Hotstar dropped the official trailer of their upcoming courtroom drama, The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha on June 12, which showcases this gripping trial of life as Noyonika aka Kajol as she navigates through the curveballs life throws at her. The show also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles. The show is inspired by the original U.S. series The Good Wife, which was created by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

Speaking about the recently released trailer of The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, it shows a trail of turmoil for Noyonika and her family, as she is caught in a web of choices. The show is expected to follow the life of Noyonika as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband's betrayal. It looks like a gritty courtroom drama that unravels moral dilemmas that drive Noyonika to take charge of her family and her independence. Driven to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigating her way through complicated relationships while seeking justice for her husband, the aspiring lawyer treads through tough challenges served by her fate.

Talking about the series, Kajol said, "The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing this show to be my first step into the long format. Suparn Varma has built a world where vulnerability of characters meet the cruel situations posed by life. The audience will feel for and feel one with Noyonika as she makes difficult choices, because I did."

Jisshu Sengupta, who essays the role of her husband Rajeev Sengupta said, "Suparn Varma is a brilliant filmmaker and a storyteller. He treats his characters and their world like his own. My character Rajiv is the black to Noyonika's white and that's what fascinated me. Collaborating with Kajol on this, was absolutely incredible, she brought out a whole new shade to Rajiv's character. I think the audience will find their chemistry quite different and keep them hooked to find out where they end up in life."

Filmmaker Suparn S Varma added, "A choice is not defined by black and white facets, it's the gray area that leads you to make the decision. The show treads in the gray area and the complexities that come with it. The characters are weaved in the story in a way that each of them navigates the story in a unique direction which builds their character arcs. Kajol as Noyonika and Jisshu as Rajiv bring this tightly woven world together seamlessly. The series will see remarkable talent collaborating with each other for the first time and I think that will be refreshing for the audience to watch."

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star spoke about the web-show saying, "This is the result of high collaboration and support of everyone involved, be it the director, Suparn to our charismatic show lead Kajol to our producers, Deepak Dhar from Banijay. At Disney+ Hotstar we strive to bring in content which is genre-defining and highly entertaining and this title is certainly that. We look forward to launching this inspiring story for our viewers and hope they enjoy it."

Deepak Dhar, Founder & CEO, Banijay Asia said, "At Banijay Asia, the aim is to bring scale to our content while focusing on the core of the story. The show bears testimony of how high octane narratives can elevate content. We found synergies with our partners including Rajesh Chadha and Parag Desai as producers together with Disney+ Hotstar to bring this fantastic story for the Indian audiences. The excitement of bringing a global mega hit to the country along with Kajol, is huge and we can't wait to present it to our viewers here. "

Roxanne Pompa, Vice President, International Formats at Paramount Global Content Distribution said, "We are very excited to partner with Banijay Asia and Disney+ Hotstar on this new version for the Indian Market. It is incredible to see how the storyline and these characters in the adaptation have been transformed to fit into the local landscape and culture so effortlessly. "

Produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn FFilms, it is directed by Suparn S Varma and will begin streaming on July 14, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

