Prateik Patil Babbar joins as the lead cast of the UK-India co-production Lioness, based on the life of Princess Sophia Duleep.

Prateik Patil Babbar is gearing up for his new role in the international film Lioness alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and British Actress Paige Sandhu. Lioness, certified by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the British Film Institute (BFI), is the first-ever official UK-India co-production being made under the bi-lateral treaty signed by both countries in 2008, the film was launched at the recently concluded Cannes film festival and is written and will be directed by award-winning filmmaker Kajri Babbar.

Prateik Patil Babbar visits Golden Temple to seek blessings to play British-Sikh for film based on the life of Princess Sophia Duleep

Prateik visited the Golden Temple today to seek blessings to play a British-Sikh character on screen for the first time. Interestingly, he was spotted sporting long hair and a beard in the video while taking the holy dip.

“It is an honour for me to be part of a film that celebrates the legacy of the granddaughter of our Sher-e-Punjab - Maharajah Ranjit Singh. I will be playing the role of Rajdeep Singh, a British Sikh living in the 1990s in Southhall. The character has given me a chance to understand and get closer to my Punjabi heritage. It is a huge responsibility!”, exclaims an excited Prateik.

The film is inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of the Princess of Punjab, Sophia Duleep Singh. The granddaughter of Maharajah Ranjit Singh, and the goddaughter of Queen Victoria, Sophia was one of the key leaders of the UK’s suffragette movement, a tireless advocate for the rights of women and children.

While British actress of Indian origin, Paige Sandhu, plays the role of Princess Sophia, Aditi’s character, an educated, married immigrant by the name of Mehak Kaur in Southall, unearths the Princess’s fascinating story which was lost in history.

On May 26, the English Heritage unveiled a Blue Plaque at London’s Hampton Court in memory of the Princess. This was followed by a celebratory reception at the Hampton Court Palace by the film production. It was attended by several Members of the British Parliament, British Diplomats and representatives of the Indian and UK film industries, with Gurinder Chaddha OBE as one of the keynote speakers.

The film is currently in pre-production and is slated to start shooting by the end of this year in London.

