comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.04.2022 | 2:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Attack – Part I Dasvi The Kashmir Files K.G.F – Chapter 2 Bachchhan Paandey
follow us on

Yash starrer KGF – Chapter 2 to release across over 10000 screens worldwide

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The much talked about and keenly anticipated release KGF – Chapter 2 hits screens today. Starring Yash, the second installment in the KGF franchise has been all the rage in the run-up to its release. In fact, the advance bookings of the film have recorded unheard of numbers with shows reflecting over 50% occupancy. Now we hear that KGF – Chapter 2 will see one of the widest releases worldwide.

Yash starrer KGF – Chapter 2 to release across over 10000 screens worldwide

Yash starrer KGF – Chapter 2 to release across over 10000 screens worldwide

As per reports, KGF 2 will hit over 10000 screens worldwide! Comprising over 4400 screens in North India, 2600+ screens in the South, 1100 screens featuring the Hindi dubbed overseas and another 2900 screens playing the South languages overseas KGF – Chapter 2 has, in fact, seen the widest release post-pandemic.

Given this wide release pattern, the audience anticipation, positive reviews strong word of mouth, and of course the hype for the film KGF 2 is expected to see a thunderous start. As per estimates, the Hindi version of the film could see its opening day business go past Rs. 45 cr within the domestic market alone. Given this current trend KGF – Chapter 2 is set to become a record-breaking film.

Also Read: Yash starrer KGF – Chapter 2 reveals hint of follow up Chapter 3 in post-credit scene

More Pages: K.G.F - Chapter 2 Box Office Collection , K.G.F - Chapter 2 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Yash starrer KGF – Chapter 2…

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Reception…

Apple TV+ strikes multi-year overall deal…

Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty…

Trending Bollywood News: From Rahul Bhatt…

Trending Bollywood Pics: From team…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification