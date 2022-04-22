Each day a lot of things happen in the world of Bollywood. From new film announcements to celebrities being spotted with their rumoured partners, to of course social engagements, Bollywood News, and celebrations. Rounding up the rather active day in a comprehensive way, Bollywood Hungama brings to you a specialized way to catch up on the latest Bollywood news. So, Akshay Kumar memes breaking the internet, to Priyanka Chopra Jonas talking about 2022 being life-changing, to details of the Tiger Shroff – Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 having a grand trailer launch, here are today’s latest top trending entertainment and Bollywood news.

Trending Bollywood News: From Akshay Kumar memes breaking the internet, to Priyanka Chopra Jonas talking about 2022 being life changing, to details of the Tiger Shroff – Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 having a grand trailer luanchhere are today’s top trending entertainment news

After Akshay Kumar apologises for his association with Elaichi brand, Twitter responds with memes

After massive backlash by netizens on social media, actor Akshay Kumar issued a statement wherein he apologised for his association with the Elaichi brand. He had recently appeared in an ad for an Elaichi brand along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, which led to widespread criticism. Several people were surprised at how an actor who promotes a healthy and fit lifestyle is endorsing a brand that sells tobacco. Hours after the backlash, Akshay did apologise and step back from his association with the brand. Read more Here.

Priyanka Chopra declares 2022 a ‘life-changing year’; discusses her 40th birthday preparations

Priyanka Chopra took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing family vacations as a child. Additionally, she revealed in a new interview that her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, would make a special seat for her in the trunk of the automobile, complete with ’mattresses and blankets.’ The actor added that her current definition of vacation is to travel like a ‘nomad’ and not to adhere to rigid schedules, in contrast to her mother, Madhu Chopra, and husband, singer Nick Jonas. Priyanka, who recently welcomed her first child with Nick, called 2022 a “life-changing year” for her. See more Here.

Second trailer of Heropanti 2 to be launched at an event in Ahmedabad; Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to attend the event

After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, the makers of the upcoming visual wonder Heropanti 2 are all set to surprise fans with the second trailer. This surprise release is said to be a note of reverence from the makers to keep the enthusiasm on a roll among the audience. Tiger Shroff, who is also known as World’s youngest action star, has a huge fanbase in Ahmedabad. It's never been a time when Tiger’s visit to the city of Ahmedabad has gone unnoticed as the star is one of the most celebrated actors in the cities of Gujarat. Continue Reading.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol goes on floors

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga needs no special introduction. He created a sensation with his maiden directorial venture Arjun Reddy and delivered a much bigger blockbuster with its remake Kabir Singh. Sandeep Reddy will be collaborating for the first time with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor to offer something much bigger. Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Pranav Reddy Vanga together will be producing the film prestigiously on T-Series, Cine1Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures. See details Here.

CBFC spares the action and intimate scenes in Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria’s Heropanti 2; replaces ‘moot’ with ‘thook’

Tiger Shroff debuted 8 years ago with Heropanti (2014) and it instantly catapulted him into stardom. Hence, there’s a buzz for his next film, Heropanti 2. That it’s going to be released during the Eid week (April 29) has also enhanced the buzz. Bollywood Hungama has found out that Heropanti 2 has already secured a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently. The film has not got any visual cuts and hence, all the action scenes and kissing moments between Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have been passed without a cut. Read More.

More Pages: Heropanti 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.