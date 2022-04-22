The social comedy directed by Jai Basantu Singh that also stars Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz, and Paritosh Tripathi will release in theatres on 10th June. The actress with the producers announced the release with an endearing video on social media with its unique messaging: Ek Womaniyaa Hai Sab Pe Bhaari, Yeh Suchna Hai Janhit Mein Jaari.

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari to be released in cinemas on June 10

Nusshratt Bharuccha, who plays the protagonist in the film, took to her social media handle to share a video announcing the release date of the film. "Ab tak aapne dekhi hai kayi badi badi filmein. Par ab baari hai iss womaniyaa ki, jo lekar aa rahi hai ek bada idea.

Yeh suchana hai #JanhitMeinJaari hai, 10 June ko cinemas mein milne ki hai taiyaari," she captioned the post.

Janhit Mein Jaari will be releasing in theatres alongside Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu and Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera.

Presented by Vinod Bhanushali & Raaj Shaandilyaa, a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav and Rajesh Raghav, co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, Janhit Mein Jaari is a Zee Studios release.

