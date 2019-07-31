Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 31.07.2019 | 2:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s next Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor to be out on Friendship Day!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

One of the most anticipated films of the year 2019, Chhichhore, is all set to release its trailer on Friendships Day, owing to the fact that the sweet story is based on three friends, their friendship and how they come together for a reunion- being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the director of The blockbuster Dangal fame.

Trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's next Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor to be out on Friendship Day!

Chhichhore is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame. It’s been 3 years since Dangal came out and in lieu of the fact that Dangal remains one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all times and received not just National but International acclaim, the buzz around Chhichhore is high. It’s Nitesh Tiwari’s next and the fact that a director who is known for making a groundbreaking film is going to be back with his next film, has generated enough excitement amongst the audience.

The poster release already saw fans taking to social media to share their excitement about the Nitesh Tiwari directorial as they see their favourite lead actors donning very intriguingly different roles. Not much is known about the film except from the fact that it’s a story of three friends coming together for a reunion. But we’re in for a treat considering that the simplest stories are the most powerful and with Nitesh Tiwari at the helm of it, one is sure to get their money’s worth!

The much-anticipated release is a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Productions. Chhichhore is directed by Nitesh Tewari, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala along with Fox Star Studios and is slated to release on August 30, 2019.

ALSO READ: Release of Sushant Singh Rajput – Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore pushed to September 6?

More Pages: Chhichhore Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 declared tax…

Sooraj Pancholi starrer Satellite Shankar…

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan shoots for 18…

Battle Of Biggest stars on Christmas 2020!…

FIRST LOOK: Akshay Kumar set for yet another…

EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to romance Akshay…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification