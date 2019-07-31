Filmmakers from South join the race to acquire remake rights of Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15

From the past few years, various south films have been remade and adapted in Bollywood and have received a good response. Owing to the success of remakes, the trend caught up and filmmakers from Bollywood are keeping an eye on buying remake rights of successful films, and even acquiring remake rights even before the release. However, Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15, which stars Ayushamann Khurrana in the lead is witnessing a reverse trend. The film, which is an investigative thriller, touches upon the issue of casteism in the country with the utmost sensitivity and brings to the fore concerns which were either unknown or ignored by many. The film garnered great reviews and registered good collections at the box office, making it one of the most profitable films of 2019.

Since the film has good entertainment value and touches upon an issue which is prevalent nationwide, many filmmakers from South are in the race to acquire remake rights of the film. A source informed, that the producers of the film were flooded with offers, and even South superstar Dhanush was keen on remaking the film in Tamil.

Article 15 has been running successfully in theatres for over a month now and has made over 64 crores at the domestic box office. The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It has been directed by Anubhav Sinha, produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios.