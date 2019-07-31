Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 31.07.2019 | 12:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 declared tax free in Maharashtra

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan is rather doing really well at the box office. The actor is starring as Anand Kumar, mathematician, who teaches underprivileged students for IIT-JEE. The film has been made tax free in Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Gujarat among other states. And now it has received tax-free status in Maharashtra as well.

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 declared tax free in Maharashtra

Hrithik Roshan thanked CM Devendra Fadnavis and wrote, “With utmost gratitude, I would like to thank Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji @Dev_Fadnavis for not just appreciating our film Super 30 but also declaring the film Tax Free in Maharashtra. It gives me immense happiness and fills me with pride to be bestowed with this honour.”

“It felt very good when Maharashtra CM Hon’ble @Dev_Fadnavis congratulated me for the film ‘Super 30’ during a formal meeting. The best thing was that he declared the film tax free. Thank you from the core of my heart. @iHrithik @RelianceEnt @Shibasishsarkar#super30film,” Anand Kumar wrote in his tweet.

Super 30 stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu, and Amit Srivastava. The film hit the theatres on 12 July, 2019.

ALSO READ: Super 30: After Bihar, Hrithik Roshan starrer declared tax free in Rajasthan

More Pages: Super 30 Box Office Collection , Super 30 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's next Chhichhore…

Box Office: Super 30 Day 19 in overseas

Box Office - Super 30 and The Lion King are…

Makeup artist Daniel Bauer is all praises…

Super 30 Box Office Collections - Vikas…

Dia Mirza irks Randeep Hooda with her…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification