Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 declared tax free in Maharashtra

Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan is rather doing really well at the box office. The actor is starring as Anand Kumar, mathematician, who teaches underprivileged students for IIT-JEE. The film has been made tax free in Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Gujarat among other states. And now it has received tax-free status in Maharashtra as well.

Hrithik Roshan thanked CM Devendra Fadnavis and wrote, “With utmost gratitude, I would like to thank Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji @Dev_Fadnavis for not just appreciating our film Super 30 but also declaring the film Tax Free in Maharashtra. It gives me immense happiness and fills me with pride to be bestowed with this honour.”

“It felt very good when Maharashtra CM Hon’ble @Dev_Fadnavis congratulated me for the film ‘Super 30’ during a formal meeting. The best thing was that he declared the film tax free. Thank you from the core of my heart. @iHrithik @RelianceEnt @Shibasishsarkar#super30film,” Anand Kumar wrote in his tweet.

Super 30 stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu, and Amit Srivastava. The film hit the theatres on 12 July, 2019.