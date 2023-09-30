Tejas will feature the actress in the role of an air force pilot.

Along with Emergency, Kangana Ranaut is all set to showcase patriotism in her another release as well. Titled Tejas, the film will feature her in the role of an Air Force pilot and recently adding to anticipation among Kangana fans, the makers treated them with the first look of the actress. And now, they are all set to reportedly unveil its first teaser on the upcoming national holiday.

Tejas: Makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer to unveil teaser in October

Kangana Ranaut will be seen portraying a powerful role in Tejas, which will see her doing some intense scenes. While the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 20, the makers will reportedly unveil its first teaser on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, i.e. on October 2. As per a source close to the production, Tejas's first asset will this teaser that they will be unveiling on this national holiday.

Written & directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas features Kangana Ranaut in lead roles. This film will be an aerial actioner, which will narrate the story of Air Force officer Tejas Gill and how our Air Force Pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

On the big screen, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in this week’s release Chandramukhi 2 which has been receiving good reviews. The actress essayed the role of a dancer alongside Raghava Lawrence in this horror comedy sequel to the Jyothika, Rajinikanth, and Nayanthara starrer.

