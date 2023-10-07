comscore
Last Updated 07.10.2023

Bigg Boss 17: Manasvi Mamgai to participate in the Salman Khan-hosted show

Manasvi Mamgai is a model-turned-actress, who recently made a comeback into acting.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Model, actress, and former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai is all set to participate in the upcoming season of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss. The 17th season of the show is expected to premiere in October this year, and Mamgai is one of the most anticipated contestants.

Mamgai is known for her roles in films like Action Jackson and the recently released web show The Trial. She has also appeared in several music videos and web series. She is known for her bold personality, and fans of the reality show are expecting her to bring some much-needed drama to the Bigg Boss house.

As mentioned above, Mamgai was recently seen in the Kajol starrer show, The Trial. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Manasvi had extensively spoken about her comeback in the showbiz. She also shared her thoughts on staying away from the entertainment business after Action Jackson.

She had said, “I didn't like things that were being offered to me at that time. I'm one of those people, who don't like to play safe roles and things. Even if you see Action Jackson. It was a very unconventional role. I thought it was very interesting and the right role for me to come back into acting.”

When we asked the actress to share her plans, she said, “While I'm in India right now, I'm doing a lot of meetings. I'm doing a lot of auditions. So let's see, let's see what works out. My passion is acting, whether it be theatre, whether it be movies or films, so it kind of now just depends on what's the right fit and what's the right role.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Kajol is the most approachable person ever,” says The Trial co-star Manasvi Mamgai; speaks on returning to India, unconventional role in Action Jackson, and more

