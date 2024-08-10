The industry is gearing up for the release of Stree 2, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein on Independence Day. The significant release after the release of these three films is Binny And Family. It stars Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan in her debut role under the Newcomers Initiative. The poster was launched last month and has got a positive response. A few weeks ago, there were reports that the theatrical trailer of Binny And Family would be attached to the prints of the Dinesh Vijan-produced Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi.

Trailer of Binny And Family attached with Stree 2; to be EXCLUSIVELY launched in cinemas first followed by digital release

Producer Mahaveer Jain exclusively spoke with Bollywood Hungama and confirmed that this is indeed true. He said, “I thank producer Dinesh Vijan for agreeing to attach the trailer of our film with his much-awaited flick, Stree 2. This gesture means a lot to us and the entire team of Binny And Family. Stree 2 is going to attract an audience in hordes. Such a huge number of people will get to see the trailer of our labour of love and this would play a huge role in increasing awareness. Moreover, Binny And Family’s trailer will be attached even to the Stree 2 prints in Overseas.”

The norm is to first release the trailer on digital and then a day later, present it on the big screen. Mahaveer Jain, however, revealed, “The trailer will be exclusively launched in cinemas with Stree 2. Only then, we’ll release it on digital platforms.”

Binny And Family will be released in cinemas on August 30. Besides Anjini Dhawan, it also stars Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, Naman Tripaathy and Charu Shankar and is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. It is produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Wavebrand Productions and presented by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. As per inside reports, the film has got an unanimously positive response in the test screenings, which has boosted the morale of the team.

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan set to make acting debut with Binny And Family; to release on THIS date

More Pages: Binny And Family Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.