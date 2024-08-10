Prime Video today announced the global premiere of Angry Young Men, a captivating docuseries that delves deep into the lives and careers of the legendary writer duo, Salim-Javed. The series, produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, will be available for streaming worldwide on August 20.

Angry Young Men is an ode to the rebellious spirits who transformed the landscape of Hindi cinema in the 1970s. The docuseries, directed by Namrata Rao in her directorial debut, promises an intimate look at the resilience, defiance, and boldness of Salim-Javed. Their iconic characters and thought-provoking narratives resonated with audiences on a profound level, and their impact on the industry is undeniable.

Speaking about Angry Young Men, Salman Khan said, “Two sensible, intelligent, and dignified individuals, best at their craft with mutual admiration for each other’s work ethics and compassion. The ‘Angry Young Men’ of Indian cinema. Growing up, seeing my father and Javed Sahab work together on films was nothing short of magical. Their love for cinema redefined heroism for an entire generation, leaving behind a legacy of cult classics. Personally, I would love to see them working together in the future, I hope the fans and viewers can also agree. Whether it's time, destiny, or professional choices that bring them together, their partnership always brings out the best. Angry Young Men is a tribute to their creative brilliance and the profound impact they've had on Indian cinema. It's an insightful journey into the hearts and minds of two superstar writers who changed the landscape of storytelling forever. This series is close to both families. I hope this marks a new chapter for our dads, the angry young men, who are now older. May they have the best time of their lives now, with emotional happiness and physical health. Long live the kings of story, screenplay, and dialogues. Producers of our lives and directors of our present and futures.”

“Angry Young Men is about the two men that created a character that has pretty much defined Hindi cinema in the 70s. The story of Salim-Javed’s dynamic journey starting out from small towns to exploding onto the silver screen and how they put their hardships, their heartbreaks and their swag into their cinema,” said Zoya Akhtar.

Executive-produced by a formidable team including Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, the docuseries is set to be a visual and emotional spectacle. By exploring the lives and work of Salim-Javed, Angry Young Men aims to capture the essence of an era that shaped the course of Indian cinema.

"I remember everyone referring to my father and Salim uncle as Salim-Javed, a singular name; their names were never mentioned separately but always together. Their journey was marked by grit, passion, and a fierce zeal to transform Hindi cinema, especially in its attitude towards the writer. They succeeded and in doing so, left an impression that still lives on generations after,” said Farhan Akhtar. “Angry Young Men is a testament to the genius and the legacy of these two undeniable forces of nature. We’re proud to bring such a landmark docuseries to a global audience through Prime Video and continue our commitment to offering the very best in storytelling.”

With its global premiere on August 20, Angry Young Men is poised to captivate viewers with its compelling narrative, archival footage, and insightful interviews.

