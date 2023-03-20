Following the successful run of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at the box office in India, Ranbir Kapoor is all gearing up for the release of his next biggie, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed gangster drama, Animal. The movie rides on a strong ensemble of Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna. Bollywood Hungama has got to know from reliable sources that the team is all geared up to start the last schedule of Animal from April.

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol to fly to London for the final schedule of Animal in April

"The India shoot of Animal is wrapped up and the team is now all set to start the last schedule of Animal from the first week of April in the United Kingdom followed by Scotland. It's a 20 to 25 day shoot and will be done through the month of April. The team intends to shoot some action and dramatic sequences with Ranbir, Bobby, and Anil Kapoor," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The overseas leg is touted to be one of the most important schedules of Animal, as Sandeep has planned to shoot a few of the most important portions of the film overseas. "He reserved the best for the end. The vision for the overseas leg will blow the audience's mind," the source told us.

Animal will be wrapped up by April end and then proceed to the extensive post-production stage making it ready for a big Independence Day 2023 release.

