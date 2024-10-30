KGF star Yash is set to make his return with the action thriller Toxic. However, the production of this anticipated film has come under intense scrutiny. The film’s producers stand accused of cutting down around 100 trees illegally in Bengaluru’s Peenya area to construct the film set. Karnataka’s Environment Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has raised serious concerns over this alleged environmental breach, calling for strict action.

Toxic set under fire: Yash’s film allegedly cut 100 trees in Bengaluru, production house REACTS

Environmental Concerns and Allegations

According to a report by PTI, Khandre addressed the allegations in a formal letter to Karnataka’s Additional Chief Secretary, expressing his concerns regarding the tree-cutting incident. He stated, “This is a serious violation. Hundreds of trees have been removed without permission, and we are seeking strict legal repercussions.”

In his letter, Khandre highlighted a long-standing issue, claiming that 599 acres of forest land had been unlawfully transferred to Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) in the 1960s, without proper de-notification. Over the years, Khandre alleged, HMT leased portions of this land to private entities and even rented forest areas for movie productions. He further cited the case of Toxic, in which a “massive set was erected on land reportedly sold to Canara Bank, leading to significant tree cutting.”

Government Demands Investigation

Khandre spoke about the need for accountability in this matter, urging a thorough investigation and potential legal action. “HMT is not only leasing the land to private entities but also renting forestland for film sets,” Khandre stated, underscoring the impact of the alleged deforestation on the environment and calling for “strict legal repercussions” to prevent further occurrences.

Producers React to Allegations

In response to the controversy, Toxic’s production house, KVN Productions, released a statement denying the allegations. According to News18, KVN Productions clarified that the land used for the set is privately owned and that all necessary permissions had been secured. A spokesperson for the production house commented, “We conducted a comprehensive survey in February 2024 and have submitted relevant documents. We await the Forest Department’s report and will challenge these claims if necessary.”

Toxic, which was announced in December 2023, is slated for a theatrical release on April 10, 2025. The film’s high-profile nature, coupled with Yash’s massive fan base, has increased the spotlight on the project and intensified public interest.

