Several Hollywood movies are getting delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Disney announced on July 23 that Mulan starring Yifei Liu has been postponed indefinitely. The film was earlier scheduled for March release. In the wake of the pandemic, it was later rescheduled for an August 21 release.

Mulan follows the story of Hua Mulan. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

Star Wars sequels have also been delayed. The films will begin releasing in theatres from December 2023. Disney has also postponed Avatar 2 and will now release in December 2022. The next films in the franchise have been pushed back by a year, December 2023 and December 2024.

Paramount Pictures postponed Tom Cruise's highly awaited Top Gun: Maverick: It will now release on July 2, 2021, instead of December 23, 2020.

