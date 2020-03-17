A week ago, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor has been Australia for the shooting for Elvis Presley biopic.

"Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!," he wrote on Instagram.

On Monday, March 16, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were released from a Queensland hospital in Australia and are now in self-quarantine at their rented home.

After announcing their diagnosis, Tom Hanks assured his fans that they were been taken care of properly. "Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx," he wrote on Twitter.

Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020

On March 12, Tom shared the first photo of himself with Rita and said that they are taking one day at a time. "Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx," he wrote.

On the work front, Tom Hanks was shooting for Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic where he is essaying the role of Elvis' manager.

