Actor Kristofer Hivju, best known for his role of Tormund in HBO series Game Of Thrones, has confirmed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. He also said that he is currently in self-quarantine.

"Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Coronavirus,” Hivju said on Instagram. “My (family) and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!”

On the work front, after his stint in Game Of Thrones, Kristofer Hivju was cast in season 2 of Henry Cavill starrer The Witcher for the role of Nivellen.

Some of the other actors who have been tested positive for Covid-19 include Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko.