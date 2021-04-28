Bollywood Hungama

To All The Boys star Lana Condor and Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse to star in sci-fi romantic comedy Moonshot set for HBO Max 

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

To All The Boys fame Lana Condor, who bid adieu to the franchise earlier this year, is moving onto another romantic comedy Moonshot, set at HBO Max. The actress will star alongside Riverdale star Cole Sprouse in the upcoming sci-fi rom-com.

To All The Boys Lana Condor and Riverdale's Cole Sprouse to star in sci-fi romantic comedy Moonshot set for HBO Max 

According to Deadline, "The romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist is set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others."

Riverdale executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will be producing Moonshot through Berlanti/Schechter Films along with Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin of Entertainment 360. Chris Winterbauer is set to direct.

Meanwhile, Lana Condor will next star in Netflix's spooky new show called Boo, Bitch. Cole Sprouse is currently starring on Riverdale as Jughead Jones. He will next be seen with Zachary Levi in Under Cover.

ALSO READ: From Girls’ Generation to BLACKPINK to Lauv, a list of songs from Lana Condor and Noah Centineo’s To All The Boys: Always And Forever

