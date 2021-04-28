The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the nation badly. With over three lakh cases reported daily, the healthcare system is falling short of essentials like beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines. Many celebrities and influencers are doing their bit by amplifying requests and donating. Now, Suniel Shetty along with KVN Foundation will be providing free oxygen concentrators.

Suniel Shetty has collaborated with KVN Foundation's initiative named Feed My City to provide oxygen concentrators to those in need. The second wave has led to a massive shortage of oxygen supply across the country. Taking to Twitter, Shetty wrote, "We are going through some testing times, but a ray of hope in this is the way our people have joined hands to help each other. I am grateful to be a part of this initiative along with @FeedMyCity1, an initiative of #KVNFoundation, to provide free oxygen concentrators.

"This is an appeal to all my friends and fans. DM me if you need help, if you know someone who needs help, or if you want to contribute and be a part of this mission. Please amplify this as much as you can and help us help them.Currently operating in #Mumbai & #Bangalore." he further wrote.

We are going through some testing times, but a ray of hope in this is the way our people have joined hands to help each other. I am grateful to be a part of this initiative along with @FeedMyCity1, an initiative of #KVNFoundation, to provide free oxygen concentrators. pic.twitter.com/uhOrvn6tZA — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 28, 2021



The services will be provided only in the cities of Mumbai and Bengaluru as of now.

