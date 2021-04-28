Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.04.2021 | 2:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Esha Gupta goes off social media; says her team will continue to share verified information about COVID resources

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Warina Hussain and Fatima Sana Shaikh, now actress Esha Gupta has decided to go off social media. While she will be keeping her distance from social media, her team will continue to operate the page to share necessary Covid resources that can be shared with the public on her page.

Esha Gupta goes off social media; says her team will continue to share verified information of COVID resources

“We are in this together. Seeing the situation in our country my family and I have contributed beds and essentials. Everyday seeing what our country is going through is just painful. I wish everyone who reads this a healthy life and pray for your families’ safety. Going off social media, but please continue sharing verified information so my team can share with all of you. Please take care and be grateful and kind towards one another,” wrote Esha announcing her departure from social media.

Earlier this week, Fatima Sana Shaikh also announced that she will be taking a break from social media. “Taking a break from social media. Stay safe guys,” she wrote without giving a reason.

Recently, Hina Khan, Amit Sadh, Aamir Khan and Warina Hussain have also gone off social media.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta sizzles in an orange monokini in latest post

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

After bidding goodbye to the showbiz, Aashka…

SCOOP: S S Rajamouli’s RRR may not release…

Ajay Devgn helps set up a 20-bed Covid ICU…

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar donate 100…

Sonu Sood launches free COVID help; includes…

Fatima Sana Shaikh takes a break from social…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification